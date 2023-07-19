RWMC cleanliness drive continues during rains; all operational wings remain alert

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had cancelled the holidays of RWMC staff and deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had cancelled the holidays of RWMC staff and deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall from the last night to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock during rains so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all resources to keep the city environment friendly.

Meanwhile, water in Nullah Leh, which reached its dangerous level on Wednesday morning had retroceded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted more rains during next week.

The district government had clamped the emergency and alerted all concerned departments to meet with any eventuality following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Seeing the situation of rising water level in the major rain nullah of the city � Leh � sirens were blown to alert the people living in low-lying areas after the water level surged to 19 feet near New Katarian and 18 feet under Gawalmandi Bridge.

According to the PMD, in the morning spell, the city received around 145 mm of rainfall at Bokra,195 mm at Shamsabad and 91mm at Chaklala.

Talking to the media, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said rainwater had entered the various houses in low-lying areas where district administration along with all operational wings remained actively engaged to vacate the residents and shifting them to safer places.

Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema visited different sections of the Nullah Leh and monitored the water situation.

They also directed the officials concerned to ensure close coordination with all departments for effective rescue and relief operations.