RWMC Cleanliness Drive Continues During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RWMC cleanliness drive continues during rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall and deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding. He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness around the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the communication teams of RWMC were carrying out its anti-dengue awareness campaign in the various areas of the city areas to create awareness about the growth, incidence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the masses and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and also make sure to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

