RWMC Cleanliness Drive Continues In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists visiting Murree to enjoy snowfall.

According to RWMC spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He said that RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow. The spokesman said that despite the severe cold, the sanitary workers had carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi areas to keep the city neat and clean on the eve of new year's night. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.

