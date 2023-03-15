UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleanliness Drive Continues In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RWMC cleanliness drive continues in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clean for tourists under the two-week-long "Safai Nisf Iman hai" drive.

According to RWMC spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove rubbish from the roads.

Meanwhile, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas. The spokesman informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today organized an awareness walk at Capital Lysem school in Union Council-14.

The teams also distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness and requested the citizens to participate in the cleanliness campaign.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases. Furthermore, they urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

