RWMC Cleanliness Drive Continues In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RWMC cleanliness drive continues in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :As a large number of tourists were visiting the hill station Murree due to children's summer vacations, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the city clear for visitors.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar in a statement said that the cleanliness drive was in full swing in Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove rubbish from the roads.

Rana said that RWMC had finalized arrangements to clear the city for tourists due to expected heavy rainfalls. Department.

He added that the district administration had canceled the holidays of RWMC staff for ensuring the drainage system in Rawalpindi City and to cope with the threat of dengue larvae spread.

Rana said that wide-ranging cleanliness activities had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas, adding the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

