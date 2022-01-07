UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday carried out cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains during continued rainfall for last four days, to ensure sanitation in several city areas

According to RWMC spokesman, the officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness where some sanitation-related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman informed that the company had deputed additional sanitary workers for the cleanliness operation and dredging of major drains to avoid any flood-like situation.

He said RWMC removed hundreds of tons of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains.

He added that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office, and GPO chowk areas in Murree were being cleared round the clock to make it accessible for the tourists.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.

