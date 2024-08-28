RWMC cleanliness drive in full swing during rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

The RWMC spokesman told on Wednesday that the Company was making all-out efforts to clear the city of any problems and carrying out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued intermittent rainfall. He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water. He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the communication teams of RWMC were carrying out its anti-dengue awareness campaign in various areas of the city to create awareness about the growth, incidence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the masses and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and also make sure to leave no place wet or with stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added. RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction.