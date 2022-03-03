UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleanliness Operation Continues Despite The Rain

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RWMC cleanliness operation continues despite the rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy removing waste from the city areas despite the rain that started in the city Thursday morning.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains during continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He informed that Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the officials to ensure cleanliness from where some sanitation-related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman said that the company had deputed additional sanitary workers for cleaning and dredging major drains to avoid any flood-like situation.

He said RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rain, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.

>