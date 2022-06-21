UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleanliness Operation Continues Despite Rain

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is busy confiscating waste from the city areas despite the heavy rains during the last three continued days.

The RWMC spokesman on Tuesday said, the company carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains during continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He informed that Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the officials to ensure cleanliness from where some sanitation-related problems were pointed out.

He said that the company had deputed additional sanitary workers for cleaning and dredging major drains to avoid any flood-like situation.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rain, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

In case of any complaint, citizens should register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.

