RWMC cleans celebration sites of Marka-e-Haq

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned all the sites of Independence Day celebrations, being observed on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned all the sites of Independence Day celebrations, being observed on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, on Wednesday said that all the arrangements had been finalised under a special cleanliness program prepared for August 14.

He said that mechanical sweeping was carried out and lime powder was sprinkled around the Marka-e-Haq ceremonies area.

Safdar said that staff holidays had been cancelled on Independence and Chehlum Day's being observed on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Independence Day celebration sites and Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied, he said and added that nullahs and drains adjacent to Imambargahas were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of procession route and its adjacent areas.

He informed that a special monitoring team had been formed, which will be in close contact with the organisers of the observances, processions and gatherings and will continuously monitor the cleanliness issues.

Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of Chehlum's day processions.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the RWMC headquarters to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.