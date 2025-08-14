RWMC Cleans Celebration Sites Of Marka-e-Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:52 AM
The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned all the sites of Independence Day celebrations, being observed on Thursday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned all the sites of Independence Day celebrations, being observed on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, on Wednesday said that all the arrangements had been finalised under a special cleanliness program prepared for August 14.
He said that mechanical sweeping was carried out and lime powder was sprinkled around the Marka-e-Haq ceremonies area.
Safdar said that staff holidays had been cancelled on Independence and Chehlum Day's being observed on Thursday and Friday respectively.
Under the special cleanliness program, all Independence Day celebration sites and Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied, he said and added that nullahs and drains adjacent to Imambargahas were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.
The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of procession route and its adjacent areas.
He informed that a special monitoring team had been formed, which will be in close contact with the organisers of the observances, processions and gatherings and will continuously monitor the cleanliness issues.
Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of Chehlum's day processions.
Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the RWMC headquarters to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Independence Day reflects nation’s founding vision, says PM’s coordinator3 minutes ago
-
Green and White: The Timeless Story of Pakistan’s Freedom3 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleans celebration sites of Marka-e-Haq3 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes prizes to wheat production champions12 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality of Hazara Motorway repairs: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks cases details against Azam Swati12 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts friendly cricket match between faculty teams to mark Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
FCCI congratulates nation on Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Minister promises medical education promotion under Punjab CM’s vision15 minutes ago
-
Green Bus Service: Sites under review in Muzaffargarh15 minutes ago