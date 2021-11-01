UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleans City After The Opening Of Roads

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:07 PM

RWMC cleans city after the opening of roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As roads were opened after successful negotiations between the government and religious organizations, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday removed all the waste from the city areas during the last 24 hours to keep the city neat and clean.

According to the RWMC spokesman, additional workers were deployed; besides utilizing the heavy machinery, the workers, with tireless efforts, lifted hundreds of tons of garbage which had created trouble for the residents during the last ten days.

He said that due to the closure of roads, the cleaning operation was halted but as soon as the roads were opened, the sanitary workers cleaned all the areas on an emergency basis besides clearing the metro bus station areas.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage in the open and dispose of the waste in containers or put it in waste bags and keep it outside the houses. "Our workers will pick it up when they reach there", he added.

