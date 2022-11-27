UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleared PTI"s Meeting Site Area

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RWMC cleared PTI"s meeting site area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) comprehensively cleaned the site of the PTI political rally held the other day.

According to RWMC spokesman, the site where the political rally was held and its surroundings had also been cleaned with lime lining on Sunday, adding that around one hundred and fifty sanitary workers had been deputed in different shifts to ensure cleanliness.

He added that the cleanliness of Iqbal park and hundreds of tonnes of waste were also removed from the Benazir Bhutto road.

Meanwhile, he informed that the RWMC had deployed around 80 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and ten supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to keep the area neat and clean during the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series.

He said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, would be cleaned while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the game at night.

He said that waste bins would be placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while ten vehicles would also be part of the drive.

The spokesman urged the visitors to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

