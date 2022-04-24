UrduPoint.com

RWMC Clears Route Of Youm E Ali Procession

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RWMC clears route of Youm e Ali procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has cleared all the areas of the route of Youm e Ali(AS) at the end of the procession.

According to the RWMC spokesman, special arrangements had been made to clean the route of the main procession of Youm e Ali in the city.

He said that RWMC staff performed their duties along with the procession and provided a hygienic environment to the mourners the whole night.

The spokesman said the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing. All-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said the teams of RWMC conducted its campaign in Jamia Masjid Noorani, Ans Bin Malik and Jamia Masjid Anwar in the Khayban Sir Syed area, where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

The spokesman said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days since the issue is severe and linked with public health. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society, he added.

