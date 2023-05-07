RWMC collects 40 tonnes of waste daily in Gujjar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) collected around 40 tonnes of garbage daily in the tehsil Gujar Khan area and transferred it to the dump stations.

This was stated by the Manager Operations of RWMC Gujjar Khan Muhammad Farooq here Sunday.

He said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately. Farooq informed that as many as 146 sanitary workers and a fleet of 23 vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws, were used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

The spokesman said the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing. All-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.