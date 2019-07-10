RWMC collects 850 tons of garbage on daily basis

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management company (RWMC) has said that company was conducting its cleanliness operation in 74 urban union councils on daily basis to make every nook and corner of the city clean.

The Chief Executive Officer, Behzad Adil informed to Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd. Saqib Zafar in a briefing held in Commissioner office here on Wednesday.

CEO said that the company was collecting nearly 850 tones garbage form streets and roads daily from various Urban areas.

The teams of RWMC were also conducting its clean and green campaign on daily basis in mosques, school, Markets and door to door campaign where waste bags and pamphlets were being distributed among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness, Behzad said.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Additional Commissioner coordination, Taiq Salam Marwat and other were also present on the occasion.