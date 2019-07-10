UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Collects 850 Tons Of Garbage On Daily Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

RWMC collects 850 tons of garbage on daily basis

Rawalpindi Waste Management company (RWMC) has said that company was conducting its cleanliness operation in 74 urban union councils on daily basis to make every nook and corner of the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management company (RWMC) has said that company was conducting its cleanliness operation in 74 urban union councils on daily basis to make every nook and corner of the city clean.

The Chief Executive Officer, Behzad Adil informed to Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd. Saqib Zafar in a briefing held in Commissioner office here on Wednesday.

CEO said that the company was collecting nearly 850 tones garbage form streets and roads daily from various Urban areas.

The teams of RWMC were also conducting its clean and green campaign on daily basis in mosques, school, Markets and door to door campaign where waste bags and pamphlets were being distributed among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness, Behzad said.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Additional Commissioner coordination, Taiq Salam Marwat and other were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Company Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World C ..

1 minute ago

No access to Golain GLOF site due to heavy floodin ..

1 minute ago

DG,SBP inaugurates Punjab summer swimming camp

1 minute ago

Lahore Police conduct 348 search operations in Jun ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PDMA plan for possib ..

7 minutes ago

Political Solution to Conflict in DR Congo Needed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.