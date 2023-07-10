RWMC collects around 35 tons of garbage daily from Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) lifted around 35 tons of garbage daily from the tehsil Gujar Khan area and transferred it to the Losar dump site.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately.

The CEO informed that as many as 120 RWMC staff and a fleet of 23 vehicles including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws were used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

He said that 120 small and eight large containers had been placed in every Union council of the tehsil for proper disposing of garbage.

The CEO said that the city had been divided into six zones while the duties of workers had also been executed in evening shifts.

Rana said that besides the regular cleanliness of the city, door-to-door awareness campaigns were also conducted to apprise the residents about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

The CEO said that the communication teams of RWMC carried out its campaign in the area of Union Council 15 and 20 areas, to aware the masses about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

He added that the purpose of this activity was to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

"We will continue such activities in the coming days as the government has issued the threat of dengue fever spread linked with public health, "the CEO said.

"Keeping the surroundings clean would only help improve society, he added