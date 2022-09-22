RWMC combating the dengue spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Thursday observed, Anti-Dengue day to create awareness about the menaces of the dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the observance of the anti-dengue day every week was to apprise people about the growing number of dengue fever cases and create a sense of cleanliness among them.

He said the RWMC was making all-out efforts to free Rawalpindi from the fatal virus.

The spokesman informed that the company workers removed hundreds of tons of waste while desilting of drains and mechanical sweeping of city areas was also being ensured regularly.

In addition, he said that today, the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in the area of Sadiqabad, Union Council 26, to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he added that comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.