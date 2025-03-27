RWMC Committed To Providing Best Cleanliness On Juma-tul-Wida
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) lined the areas around Masajids with lime powder on the occasion of the 27th night of Ramzan and started a grand cleanliness drive to provide the best hygienic environment to the residents on Juma-tul-Wida.
According to an RWMC spokesman, the company deployed additional sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Holy days of the last Ashra of Ramzan.
He said areas around masajids, graveyards, and their vicinity had been cleaned, and the waste containers were emptied.
In addition, the construction material or debris was also removed from the places of worship and its adjacent areas in all districts of the Rawalpindi division.
He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials into drains and open sewers.
