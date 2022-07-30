UrduPoint.com

RWMC Completes Cleanliness Arrangements For Muharram Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had finalized all the arrangements under a particular cleanliness program prepared for Muharram and Ashura day, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had finalized all the arrangements under a particular cleanliness program prepared for Muharram and Ashura day, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said relief camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura"s day processions.

He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

The spokesman urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

