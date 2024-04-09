Open Menu

RWMC Completes Cleanliness Work For Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials from around Masjid, graveyards and other open places where Eid prayers would be offered

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique on Tuesday visited various areas of the city to review the Eid cleanliness operation.

He interacted with the trade bodies of College Road, China market, Bohr bazar and Motti bazar and asked about the sanitation arrangements.

The business community appreciated the cleanliness work of RWMC made for Eid days.

Meanwhile, the department has cancelled the Eid holidays of sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.

He said that a special cleaning campaign had been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done.

All graveyards of Rawalpindi and its tehsils had been cleared including Liaqat Bagh while waste had been lifted from all the surrounding areas of Masjid, adding lime powder had also been sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

