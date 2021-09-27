UrduPoint.com

RWMC Completes Cleanliness Work For Imam Hussain's Chehlum Procession Route

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:22 PM

RWMC completes cleanliness work for Imam Hussain's Chehlum procession route

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Monday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Monday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to RWMC spokesman, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar monitored the entire operation which was carried out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain , including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura, and adjacent areas.

He further said the RWMC had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Chehlum day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on September 28.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that four relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation. The Operation manager urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in open.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Road Bani Rawalpindi September Market Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.