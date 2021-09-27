The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Monday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Monday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to RWMC spokesman, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar monitored the entire operation which was carried out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain , including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura, and adjacent areas.

He further said the RWMC had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Chehlum day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on September 28.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that four relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation. The Operation manager urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in open.