UrduPoint.com

RWMC Completes Cleanliness Work For Muharram Processions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

RWMC completes cleanliness work for Muharram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the routes of the 7th Muharram procession besides finalizing all the arrangements for the Ashura procession.

According to a statement issued here Sunday, Manager Operation Muahammd Husnain said the cleanliness operation was carried out at transformer chowk, Sadiqabad to Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain.

The cleanliness of route areas from transformer chowk including Kuri road, Chah Sultan, glass factory road, Zafar ul Haq Road, Iqbal road, committee chowk, college road and adjacent areas have been completed, he added.

He further said the RWMC had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness programme prepared for Muharram and Ashura day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled.

Under the special cleanliness programme, all Imambargahs, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied. The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that four relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work on a regular basis till the conclusion of Ashura's day processions.

Husnain said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

The Operation manager urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Road Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Sunday All From Raja Zafar Ul Haq Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

48 minutes ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

48 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

2 hours ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.