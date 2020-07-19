UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Conducted Anti-coronavirus Spray

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

RWMC conducted anti-coronavirus spray

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas of the district. According to RWMC spokesperson, the squad of the department carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which major/minor roads, streets, mosques, shops, bus stops at Kahuta, Murree, Kallar Saydian in order to decrease pandemic spread.

Moreover, cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established in different parts of the district.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents and urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars, spokesman said. He also urged the people to cooperate with concerned authorities to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Murree Company Visit Rawalpindi Kahuta Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.