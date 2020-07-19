RWMC conducted anti-coronavirus spray

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas of the district. According to RWMC spokesperson, the squad of the department carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which major/minor roads, streets, mosques, shops, bus stops at Kahuta, Murree, Kallar Saydian in order to decrease pandemic spread.

Moreover, cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established in different parts of the district.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents and urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars, spokesman said. He also urged the people to cooperate with concerned authorities to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.