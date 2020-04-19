RWMC conducts anti coronavirus spray

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, of the district including Airport Road, Noor Khan Air Base, Gulzar e Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Dhamiyal road, Liaqay Road, Muree, Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Saydian were part of the operation while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established at Arid University, Gorden College, Fatima Jinnah University, Viqar Ul Nisa College.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents and urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars. Department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus, spokesman said.