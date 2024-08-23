RWMC Conducts Anti-dengue Awareness Campaign In Dhoke Kashmiria Masajids
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday carried out its cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign in the Masajids of Dhoke Kashmiria area Union Council-23 to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the Masjid Imams/Khateebs of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.
The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, the spokesman said.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.
In a message, RWMC has requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae, and also make sure to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.
Meanwhile, RWMC continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket test series match. The RWMC had deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily and workers were also present during the match till the end of the game.
The waste bins placed from Faizabad to Double Road were also cleaned daily to ensure cleanliness.
