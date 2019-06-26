UrduPoint.com
RWMC Conducts Anti Dengue Campaign At Perwadhai Bus Stand

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration of Albayrak carried out its cleanliness and anti dengue awareness campaign at Perewadhai Bus stand to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

During the awareness campaign, the communications teams briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever.

Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

