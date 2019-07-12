UrduPoint.com
RWMC Conducts Anti Dengue Campaign In Mosques

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:31 PM

RWMC conducts anti dengue campaign in mosques

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), with the collaboration of Albayrak, carried out its cleanliness and anti dengue awareness campaign to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), with the collaboration of Albayrak, carried out its cleanliness and anti dengue awareness campaign to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked to the Masjid Imams / Khateebs of Jamia Masjid Darul islam, Anwar e Madina and Masjid Alhabib of Chah Sultan and urged them to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, spokesman said.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithfuls to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has appealed the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

