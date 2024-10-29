RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness, anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Commercial Market here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness, anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Commercial Market here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams distributed leaflets to the shopkeepers of the area and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title “Smog Safe Punjab”, adding to keep the city away from dust roadside scraping, and mechanical sweeping was underway on city roads.

In a message, the RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.