Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Anti-smog, Anti-dengue Activities In Commercial Market Area

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:54 PM

RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness, anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Commercial Market here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness, anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Commercial Market here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams distributed leaflets to the shopkeepers of the area and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title “Smog Safe Punjab”, adding to keep the city away from dust roadside scraping, and mechanical sweeping was underway on city roads.

In a message, the RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

WASA starts campaign against dengue

WASA starts campaign against dengue

2 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted against criminals

Search operation conducted against criminals

2 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims

APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims

18 minutes ago
 13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered

13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for collec ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for collective global collaboration in r ..

11 minutes ago
 AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use in ..

AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause ..

18 minutes ago
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m ..

Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family

20 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI found ..

IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder

20 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues across LESCO r ..

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

20 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visi ..

High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU

20 minutes ago
 3 boilers sealed, owners fined

3 boilers sealed, owners fined

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan