RWMC Conducts Anti-smog Awareness Drive In Dhoke Kashmiria Area
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-23 Dhoke Kashmiria area here on Wednesday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness.
The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.
He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.
He said a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title “Smog Safe Punjab”, adding to keep the city away from dust roadside scraping, and mechanical sweeping were underway on city roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, Rawal Road, Sixth Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Iran Road, Iqbal Road, Said Pur Road, Eidgah Road, Asghar Mal Road, Peer Vadhai Road and others.
In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.
