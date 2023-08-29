Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Anti-smog Awareness Drive In Khayban-e-Sir Syed Area

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:20 PM

RWMC conducts anti-smog awareness drive in Khayban-e-Sir Syed area

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-10 Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-10 Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness. He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.

He said the teams distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness. The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Company Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board Unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board Unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

6 minutes ago
 KP caretaker minister chairs meeting on tourism, c ..

KP caretaker minister chairs meeting on tourism, culture, archaeology

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders re ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders renaming of Bahawalpur zoo

4 minutes ago
 Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social medi ..

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social media campaign' against IHC Chief ..

19 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks propos ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks proposals for transfer/posting of ke ..

27 minutes ago
 BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

27 minutes ago
Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bo ..

Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bow

27 minutes ago
 Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in V ..

Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in Vehari

27 minutes ago
 98 percent of cases decided in favour of complaina ..

98 percent of cases decided in favour of complainants: Federal Ombudsman

24 minutes ago
 Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as Franc ..

Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as France salvage pride

24 minutes ago
 AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

24 minutes ago
 UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sust ..

UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sustainable development

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan