RWMC conducts anti-smog awareness drive in Khayban-e-Sir Syed area

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-10 Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-10 Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness. He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.

He said the teams distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness. The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.