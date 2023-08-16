Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Anti-smog Awareness Drive In Raja Sultan Area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) have carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-16 Mohalla Raja Sultan here on Wednesday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness. He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The teams also asked the resident to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and use masks and glasses. He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

