RWMC conducts anti-smog/dengue activities in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness,anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Khayban-e-Sirsyed and Dhoke Dalal here on Friday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams distributed leaflets to the Jamia Masajids of the areas and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs of the areas to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid dengue and smog.

He added that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title ‘Smog Safe Punjab.

’

He said that washing and mechanical sweeping of major roads of the city was being carried out daily to provide a smog-free environment to the residents of the city.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

He urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.