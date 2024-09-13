Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Anti-smog/dengue Activities In City Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

RWMC conducts anti-smog/dengue activities in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness,anti-dengue and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Khayban-e-Sirsyed and Dhoke Dalal here on Friday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams distributed leaflets to the Jamia Masajids of the areas and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and Smog.

The teams asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs of the areas to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid dengue and smog.

He added that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title ‘Smog Safe Punjab.

He said that washing and mechanical sweeping of major roads of the city was being carried out daily to provide a smog-free environment to the residents of the city.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

He urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Company Rawalpindi Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

6 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

12 minutes ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

20 minutes ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

3 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

3 hours ago
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

19 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

19 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan