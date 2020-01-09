RWMC conducts awareness campaign in Fatima Jinnah University

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :In connection to clean and green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak Thursday carried out an awareness activity in Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU) to aware people about importance of cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the students almost the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that children could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The students were also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it would help to make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

On the occasion, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

On the occasion, MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrarrar insisted to mobilize the students towards conducting cleanliness and plantation activities on individual level so that they become Clean Green Champions.

He was of the view that clean and green drive was very important to bring a pleasant change in environment and make the roads, markets, and residential areas free from encroachments and heaps of garbage.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they could register their complaints and give their feedback on it.