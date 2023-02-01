RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the Waris Khan area

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the RWMC communication teams conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-39 on Wednesday.

According to RWMC spokesman, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents and shopkeepers in the Waris Khan area to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases. "Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1,139 and said they could register their complaints and give feedback if they have any queries regarding waste collection or cleanliness.

He added that RWMC was also removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas to ensure smooth water drainage and provide maximum facilities for tourists visiting the hilly station.

In addition, he said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists.

He said that the Management of RWMC is committed to keeping the city clean and green, and an ambitious plan of various activities was underway with the active participation of community members.