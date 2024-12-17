RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In Dhoke Kala Khan Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-21 Dhoke Kala Khan here on Tuesday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
