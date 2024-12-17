Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In Dhoke Kala Khan Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in Dhoke Kala Khan area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-21 Dhoke Kala Khan here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

16 minutes ago
 DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

31 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

2 hours ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan