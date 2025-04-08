Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In Chah Sultan Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The communication teams of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-30 Chah Sultan here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage in waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

