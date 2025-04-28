RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in Banni area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) communication teams carried out their cleanliness awareness campaign in Union Council-34 Banni on Monday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar informed that under the Zero Waste Operations being conducted across the division, special measures were taken in all union councils, markets, hospitals, educational institutions, mosques, and parks.

Along with cleanliness, public awareness was being prioritised to ensure the sustainability of the campaign.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.