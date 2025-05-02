RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In The City’s Masajids
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city, besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the sanitary staff of the company thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masajids of the city on the occasion of Juma prayers.
The communication and social mobilization teams met the Imams of various Masajid of Union Council 25,26 and 30 and appealed to broadcast cleanliness message among the public in their sermons.
He said that during the cleanliness campaign the teams collected and disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage and appealed to the people not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment.
They further appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals openly, as they were the major cause of smog. The teams also informed the people to register complaints at the RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr Amir Khattak directed the officials concerned to ensure micro-level planning for the “Suthtra Punjab Program,” effectively at the ward level.
He emphasised that duties and cleaning schedules must be well-defined, specifying areas to be swept.
Amir asked the Assistant Commissioners to regularly visit control rooms to monitor cleanliness arrangements and take action against negligence.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hosts high-level stakeholders meeting to boost Pakistani workforce integration40 seconds ago
-
RDMC partners with Indus Hospital to establish Mother & Child Health Unit in Humai, Chagai43 seconds ago
-
3,700-kg hazardous meat, 3,000-litre adulterated milk discarded46 seconds ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the city’s Masajids48 seconds ago
-
DC reviews school facilities50 seconds ago
-
DPM emphasizes for ensuring food item's quality, affordability for consumers at agreed prices52 seconds ago
-
Farmers advised to take good care of cotton in rains54 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt to launch real-time digital monitoring of RO plants56 seconds ago
-
EWR system implemented in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
FIA intensifies crackdown on illegal activities11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organises first aid, heatwave awareness session11 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera visits various police stations, check posts to review security11 minutes ago