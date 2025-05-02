Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In The City’s Masajids

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the city’s Masajids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city, besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the sanitary staff of the company thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masajids of the city on the occasion of Juma prayers.

The communication and social mobilization teams met the Imams of various Masajid of Union Council 25,26 and 30 and appealed to broadcast cleanliness message among the public in their sermons.

He said that during the cleanliness campaign the teams collected and disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage and appealed to the people not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment.

They further appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals openly, as they were the major cause of smog. The teams also informed the people to register complaints at the RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr Amir Khattak directed the officials concerned to ensure micro-level planning for the “Suthtra Punjab Program,” effectively at the ward level.

He emphasised that duties and cleaning schedules must be well-defined, specifying areas to be swept.

Amir asked the Assistant Commissioners to regularly visit control rooms to monitor cleanliness arrangements and take action against negligence.

