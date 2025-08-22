Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In Division Masajids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab “drive in various areas of the division, besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025)

According to the RWMC spokesman, the sanitary staff of the company thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime powder around the masajids of the 22 tehsils of the division on the occasion of Juma prayers.

The communication and social mobilization teams visited the Masajids and appealed to the Imams to broadcast cleanliness message among the public in their sermons.

He said that during the cleanliness campaign the teams collected and disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage and appealed to the people not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment. The teams also informed the people to register complaints at the RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.

