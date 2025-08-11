Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Drive In Fauji Colony Area

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out a cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-8 Fauji Colony here on Monday

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness as well as the hazards of dengue.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

The spokesman called upon the residents to leave no place wet or with stagnant water, as the present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding.

Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

In addition, they were asked to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and other sites that might contribute to spreading dengue larvae.

In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline number 1139.

