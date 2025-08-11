RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Drive In Fauji Colony Area
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM
The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out a cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-8 Fauji Colony here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out a cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-8 Fauji Colony here on Monday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness as well as the hazards of dengue.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.
The spokesman called upon the residents to leave no place wet or with stagnant water, as the present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding.
Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.
In addition, they were asked to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and other sites that might contribute to spreading dengue larvae.
In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline number 1139.
Recent Stories
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e ..
Speakers stress national unity for progress
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing pr ..
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations
Chairman CCP briefs finance minister on Competition Challenges in sugar Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area1 minute ago
-
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e-Quaid1 minute ago
-
Speakers stress national unity for progress1 minute ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services1 minute ago
-
Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makhdoom Arsalan Haider Hashmi cuts ca ..1 minute ago
-
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox14 minutes ago
-
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations14 minutes ago
-
Azadi March pays tribute to armed forces19 minutes ago
-
KOICA-UNDP launch project to strengthen agricultural productivity, water supply in flood-affected ar ..19 minutes ago
-
DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day19 minutes ago