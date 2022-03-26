UrduPoint.com

RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted cleanliness operations at the places assigned for the 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars'.

According to RWMC spokesman, the places were leveled with heavy machinery and many sanitary workers participated in the drive to clear all the Sasta Bazaar points.

The communications and social mobilization team of RWMC carried out door to door awareness drive in Dhoke Mangtal, UC-4 and asked the people to adopt preventive measures against dengue as present weather was suitable for its growth.

The RWMC team also appealed to the citizens not to throw waste openly in streets or drains and dump waste in the containers placed near to them or to hand it over to the company's mini dumper assigned in their premises. People were asked to register their complaints on the company helpline number 1139 if they have any queries regarding waste collection and cleanliness.

