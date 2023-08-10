In connection with the ongoing "Smog Safe Punjab" campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, F-Block to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :In connection with the ongoing "Smog Safe Punjab" campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, F-Block to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the students about the causes and harms of smog so that the young generation could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings hygienic.

The teams apprised the students, staff and parents that smog was a dangerous type of smoke that was fatal to the environment and human health.

They asked the participants not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog while burning garbage was a legal offence.

The teams also asked the partakers to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and use masks and glasses. He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.