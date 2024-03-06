RWMC Conducts "Suthra Punjab" Drive In Khayban-Sir-Syed Area
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Khayban-Sir-Syed in connection with ongoing "Suthra Punjab” drive here on Wednesday
According to RWMC spokesman, the teams visited door to door and asked the residents to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
The teams also distributed pamphlets among the residents to educate them about the importance of hygienic environment.
The teams appealed to them not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment.
They further appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog.
The teams also informed the people to register complain at RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.
