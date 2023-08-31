Open Menu

RWMC Continues Anti-smog Awareness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The anti-smog awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city on Thursday

According to the RWMC spokesman, the communication teams carried out activity at Dhoke Mangtal Union Council-4, to aware the masses about the hazards of smog, and dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

The teams apprised them about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue and added that the purpose of this activity was to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and to avoid dengue and smog.

The teams asked the shopkeepers of the area to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses. He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The spokesman further added that RWMC sanitary workers were also ensuring the cleanliness of the city.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean and not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all its resources to make the city environment-friendly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

