RWMC Continues Cleanliness Drive During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall since Tuesday morning to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water during monsoon season.

He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly. He added that heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove rubbish from the roads.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all resources to keep the city environment friendly.

