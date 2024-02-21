RWMC Deploys Sanitary Workers For PSL Matches
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Saqib Rafiq on Wednesday said sanitary workers had been deployed at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium for the upcoming PSL cricket matches scheduled to be held in March.
He said this while inspecting the sanitation situation in the Union Council-1 ,Ratta Amral and UC-2 Dhok Ratta along with the operational staff of the RWMC.
Saqib said that it was impossible for a few thousand workers to reach everywhere for cleaning the huge populated area of the city comprising over millions of people, however he urged the residents to throw garbage in dustbins placed in every Union council of the city or put it in the waste bags and hand over to the sanitary workers.
He said that throwing garbage and construction debris in open streets and drains was the leading cause of obstruction and urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its efforts to make the city neat and clean.
During his visit the Chairman also interacted with the residents of the area and said their suggestions would be helpful in making the city free from waste.
Saqib appealed to the residents to ensure the spraying of water in their respective areas to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.
He asked them to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.
He added that RWMC would utilize all its resources to make the city environment-friendly. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.
