RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during rainfall on Wednesday late at night to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction.