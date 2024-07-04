RWMC Deputes Additional Staff To Ensure Cleanliness During Rains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during rainfall on Wednesday late at night to ensure sanitation in several city areas.
He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.
He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.
He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.
RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
Gang involved in street crimes busted
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals3 minutes ago
-
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held17 seconds ago
-
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond22 seconds ago
-
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision23 seconds ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session31 seconds ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted35 seconds ago
-
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain terrorism resurgenc ..36 seconds ago
-
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements38 seconds ago
-
Scholars, religious leaders meet DG Rangers to discuss Muharram security measures40 seconds ago
-
DC Larkana visits Tulka Hospital Bakrani43 seconds ago
-
EUM's 3rd Academic Council approves merger of depts, establishment of new faculties45 seconds ago