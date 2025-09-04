RWMC Deputes Additional Workers On Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has canceled holidays and deputed additional sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal.
The RWMC had finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) processions on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday said that duties of workers had been assigned in two shifts in 22 tehsils of the 6 districts of Rawalpindi division.
He said that the main procession route and its vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied.
Nullahs and drains adjacent to the procession route were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery, the CEO said, and added that the construction material and debris were also being removed from the procession routes and their adjacent areas.
Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of the 12 Rabi Ul Awal processions, while lime powder and rose water will also be sprinkled. The CEO added that the staff had been directed that no negligence would be tolerated.
He urged the scholars, volunteers, and residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.
