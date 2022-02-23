RWMC deputes workers for the cleanliness of the Cricket Stadium

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Along with the ongoing month-long cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has deployed sanitary workers in two shifts inside and outside the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium for the upcoming Pakistan, Australia Test match and T-20 series to be held in March.

The RWMC spokesman told APP that workers had been deployed in two shifts in the morning and evening to ensure cleanliness.

He informed that wide-scale cleanliness had been carried out inside and outside the stadium and its adjacent areas while containers were being washed and emptied daily.

"Sanitary workers will continue the cleanliness drive of the entire stadium before and after each match", he added.

The spokesman said that Senior Manager Operations RWMC Muhammad Hasnain was supervising the cleaning operation of the national event.

He said that administrative matters, including providing security and cleanliness, played a vital role in making any event successful.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city.

