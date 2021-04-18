RWMC determined to provide clean environment at Ramazan Sasta Bazars; Chairman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Under its special cleanliness drive in the city, particularly at Ramazan Sasta Bazars for providing best cleanliness and waste management services in the city and the 14 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in the district, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is determined to provide health and environmentally clean to the citizens and the customers of the bazars established at Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Satian, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Rawalpindi city. Besides deputing its 79 workers in vrious duty shifts at these bazars, the Company is making special cleanliness works at mosques and other religious places to provide mest and clean environment to worshipers.

Chairman RWMC Col ( r) Ajmal Sabir Raja said this while talking to the delegations of citizens which called on him at his office here Sunday. He told that special waste bags are being distributed among stall holders besides distribution of pamphlets for instructions about safe disposals of their waste among their customers.

The RWMC has also kept 30 containers in Sasta Bazars at Chakri, Dhok Hassu, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Allama Iqbal Park, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Adyala. In addition, the delegations were told that the Company has deputed eight workers for performing cleanliness duties in two shifts at Corona Vaccination Center in sports Complex Double Road.

The Chairman said that the government was providing all out facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and the RWMC was determined to make the city neat and clean. He directed the concerned staff to integrate their efforts while performing their duties and zero tolerance would be observed on negligence in this regard.